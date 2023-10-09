City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

'Mphete Ya Moto' Kadamsana Wa Dzuwa Wachilendo Kwa Grace the Skies pa Okutobala 14

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
'Mphete Ya Moto' Kadamsana Wa Dzuwa Wachilendo Kwa Grace the Skies pa Okutobala 14

The world will witness a rare celestial event on October 14, as a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse appears in the sky. During this phenomenon, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun, creating a remarkable ring or annulus effect. This spectacular sight will be visible in parts of Europe and the Americas, but unfortunately, it will not be visible in the Indian subcontinent.

The solar eclipse is expected to start at 11:29 PM (IST) on October 14 and conclude at 11:37 PM (IST). However, while Indians may miss out on seeing this breathtaking event in person, they have the option to watch it online. NASA will be broadcasting the eclipse on its official YouTube channel, providing a live viewing opportunity for enthusiasts worldwide.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth, passing between the Sun and our planet. This positioning results in a ring of sunlight, often referred to as the ‘ring of fire’. It is important to note that an annular eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse, where the Moon appears as large as the Sun due to its closer proximity to Earth.

The path of the annular eclipse will traverse from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast. Observers in several US states, including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, and parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona, will have the opportunity to view this celestial event if weather conditions permit. The eclipse will then continue its journey over Mexico, Central America, and South America before concluding in the Atlantic Ocean at sunset.

It is crucial to take precautions while viewing the solar eclipse. Looking directly at the Sun during an annular solar eclipse without specialized eye protection can cause permanent damage to the eyes. The use of eclipse glasses with the ISO reference number 12312-2 is essential to safeguard your eyes. It is also advised to avoid using cameras, telescopes, binoculars, or optical devices to view the Sun without appropriate filters. Alternatively, a pinhole projector can be used as a safe alternative to witness this spectacular astronomical event.

Sources:
– NASA
- National Geographic

By Gabriel Botha

