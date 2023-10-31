Kiwi scientists are exploring a groundbreaking solution to combat dangerous pathogens in the agricultural sector by utilizing nature’s ninjas – phage biocontrols. The term ‘nature’s ninjas’ was coined by Dr. Heather Hendrickson, a senior lecturer at the University of Canterbury, to describe viruses that specifically attack harmful bacteria without harming beneficial ones. Unlike antibiotics that often have a broad spectrum of activity, phages have a limited host range, making them highly targeted and effective in combating pathogens.

In a pioneering endeavor, Dr. Hendrickson’s interdisciplinary research team has been awarded $8.9 million from the 2023 Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Endeavour Fund to develop phage “cocktails” to tackle key agricultural pathogens. The initiatives primarily focus on combating kiwifruit vine canker (Psa) and the American Foulbrood virus that impacts honeybees.

The advantage of using phages lies in their ability to specifically infect targeted pathogens while sparing other microorganisms essential for the organism’s health. For example, if a phage is administered to a honeybee, it would directly attack the specific pathogen without affecting the bee’s beneficial gut bacteria. This precision targeting mechanism minimizes the risk of disrupting the overall health of the organism being protected.

Harnessing phage biocontrol has significant implications for New Zealand’s agricultural sector. By developing tailored phage solutions, researchers hope to enhance productivity and security in the food industry while promoting environmental consciousness. Furthermore, the project aims to strengthen the manufacturing bioindustry, creating highly skilled jobs and facilitating access to global markets.

The research collaboration includes esteemed institutions like the University of Otago, Plant and Food Research, Cawthron Institute, BioSouth Ltd, and Apiculture New Zealand. Indigenous perspectives, led by Māori scientists and researchers, provide valuable insights into the project’s implications for the taiao (environment), particularly given the prevalence of Māori-led businesses in the primary sector.

The long-term vision for this endeavor extends beyond the agricultural sector. Dr. Hendrickson believes that by establishing the necessary infrastructure and expertise to safely utilize phages in agriculture, the platform can be extended to address emerging threats to food production and even target medically relevant human pathogens. This research opens up exciting possibilities for the future of disease control and biosecurity in various industries.

The project has already received support from stakeholders, including beekeepers who generously provided soil samples. As a token of gratitude, researchers named the discovered phages after contributors, with some being named after well-known figures such as Dame Jacinda Ardern, Sir Ashley Bloomfield, and even the beekeepers themselves.

By harnessing the power of nature’s ninjas, New Zealand is well-positioned to revolutionize disease control in agriculture, protect vital ecosystems, and potentially pave the way for novel approaches to combat human pathogens.

FAQ

What are phage biocontrols?

Phage biocontrols are viruses that specifically target and attack harmful bacteria in organisms, offering a highly targeted approach to disease control.

How do phages differ from antibiotics?

Unlike antibiotics, which can harm both harmful and beneficial bacteria, phages have a limited host range, allowing them to target specific pathogens without affecting beneficial microorganisms.

What pathogens are the researchers targeting?

The research is primarily focused on combating kiwifruit vine canker (Psa) and the American Foulbrood (AFB) virus, which poses a threat to honeybees.

The research has the potential to enhance productivity and security in the agricultural sector while strengthening the manufacturing bioindustry, creating highly skilled jobs, and facilitating access to environmentally conscious global markets. Furthermore, this research may have implications for combating emerging threats in food production and even targeting human pathogens.

Who is involved in the research collaboration?

The collaboration includes researchers from the University of Canterbury, University of Otago, Plant and Food Research, Cawthron Institute, BioSouth Ltd, and Apiculture New Zealand. Māori scientists and researchers are also providing valuable Indigenous perspectives.