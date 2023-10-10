City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

Kutoleredwa kwa Zizindikiro Zoseketsa ndi Malo Osazolowereka

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 10, 2023
Kutoleredwa kwa Zizindikiro Zoseketsa ndi Malo Osazolowereka

This article explores some funny signs and unusual locations that have caught the attention of readers. One reader suggests that instead of comparing the size of an area to an asteroid’s volume, it would be better to use a familiar reference point like Sydney Harbour. Another reader shares a story about someone who used to collect interesting signs from around the world. One of the favorite signs was from a Swiss train that said, “It Is Forbidden to Jump Up and Down While the Train Is in Motion.” Another memorable sign was seen in Tokyo’s Ginza district, which declared, “Here Is Very Good Place to Have Accidents.”

Other readers share their encounters with funny signs. One reader recalls seeing two signs in a parking station, one that said “Wayout” and another that said “Parking,” envisioning the potential for spectacular vehicle movements. Another reader remembers a sign in London that originally said, “Private Mews. No Parking Allowed,” but was altered to say, “Private Mews. No Barking Allowed.”

The article also mentions the What3words app, a geocode system that can pinpoint any location on Earth with a resolution of about three meters. The app generates random names for each location, but there seems to be a hint of humor in some of the generated names. For example, one reader entered “voice.truth.treaty” and got a remote location in Alaska, while entering “truths.voices.treaty” led to a spot in Victoria. Another reader discovered that “barn.full.hello” referred to a square inside Parliament House in Canberra.

Overall, this article showcases amusing signs and unexpected locations that have captured the attention and fascination of readers. It highlights the joy and humor that can be found in unexpected places and encounters.

Sources:
- [imelo ndiotetezedwa]

By Robert Andrew

zokhudzana Post

Science

Zithunzi Zatsopano za Eerie Za Maphunziro a Astronauts mu Mikhalidwe Yofanana ndi Lunar

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Maphunziro a Gamma-Ray Amawulula Pulsars ngati Particle Accelerators

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Kupeza Kwatsopano: Asayansi Awona Kuwala Kodabwitsa Kwa Blue

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Munaphonya

Science

Zithunzi Zatsopano za Eerie Za Maphunziro a Astronauts mu Mikhalidwe Yofanana ndi Lunar

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Maphunziro a Gamma-Ray Amawulula Pulsars ngati Particle Accelerators

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Kupeza Kwatsopano: Asayansi Awona Kuwala Kodabwitsa Kwa Blue

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Kodi Mphezi Sizipezeka pa Venus? Zambiri kuchokera ku Parker Solar Probe

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments