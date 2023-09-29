City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

Mphete za Saturn Zitha Kuchokera ku Kugunda Kwakukulu Pakati pa Mwezi, Supercomputer Simulations Suggest

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 29, 2023
Mphete za Saturn Zitha Kuchokera ku Kugunda Kwakukulu Pakati pa Mwezi, Supercomputer Simulations Suggest

A collaborative research effort between NASA and Durham University has utilized supercomputer simulations to propose a new theory about the origin of Saturn’s rings. The simulations suggest that the rings may have formed from a massive collision between two icy moons during the age of dinosaurs.

The research, conducted at NASA’s Ames Research Center and Durham University’s Distributed Research using Advanced Computing (DiRAC) facility, aimed to understand the formation of Saturn’s rings and the potential for life on its moons. The simulations were conducted at a resolution more than 100 times higher than previous studies, using the open-source simulation code, SWIFT.

Saturn’s rings are located within the planet’s Roche limit, the farthest orbit where a planet’s gravitational force can disintegrate larger bodies of rock or ice. The simulations revealed that a wide range of collision scenarios could scatter the right amount of ice into Saturn’s Roche limit, resulting in the formation of its distinctive rings.

“This scenario naturally leads to ice-rich rings,” said Vincent Eke, an Associate Professor at Durham University. “When the icy progenitor moons collide, the rock in the cores of the bodies is dispersed less widely than the overlying ice.”

Furthermore, the simulations suggested that the collision would have also caused debris to hit other moons in the Saturn system, potentially leading to a cascade of collisions.

While many questions about Saturn’s system still remain, including the potential for life on its moons, these supercomputer simulations have provided new insights into the origin of Saturn’s rings. The research opens up new avenues for further exploration and understanding of the Saturn system.

Sources:
– NASA
- Yunivesite ya Durham
- The Astrophysical Journal

By Mampho Brescia

zokhudzana Post

Science

Njira Yatsopano Yopangira Ma Electrophoretic Microdevices a Fluorescence Detection

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Idzakhazikitsa 22 Starlink Satellite ku Orbit

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Nyengo Yakuzungulira ya Mars Yakale Yovumbulutsidwa ndi Martian Sediments

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew

Munaphonya

Science

Njira Yatsopano Yopangira Ma Electrophoretic Microdevices a Fluorescence Detection

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Idzakhazikitsa 22 Starlink Satellite ku Orbit

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Nyengo Yakuzungulira ya Mars Yakale Yovumbulutsidwa ndi Martian Sediments

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Asteroid Bennu Atha Kugunda Padziko Lapansi M'zaka 159, Wachenjeza Katswiri

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments