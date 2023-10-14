Mwezi Watsopano Umapanga Kadamsana Wa Dzuwa Wa Annular Kuwoneka Kumwera chakumadzulo kwa US ndi Latin America

The new moon occurring on Saturday, October 14th will bring about an annular solar eclipse visible in the southwestern United States and several regions in Latin America. The U.S. Naval Observatory reports that the eclipse will be visible primarily in Colombia and Brazil, as well as Southern Mexico, Central America, and northern South America.

New moons occur when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, resulting in an alignment known as a conjunction. During this conjunction, the moon will pass in front of the sun, casting a shadow on Earth and creating a solar eclipse. There are two main types of solar eclipses: total and annular. In a total eclipse, the moon fully blocks the sun, whereas in an annular eclipse, the moon appears slightly smaller than the sun, leaving a ring of light around its edge.

The reason for the different types of eclipses is that the moon’s orbit around Earth is elliptical rather than circular. This means that the moon can be closer or farther away from Earth, altering its apparent size in the sky. One notable visual difference between annular and total eclipses is that during an annular eclipse, the brightness of the ring of light around the moon prevents observers from seeing the solar corona, a part of the sun’s atmosphere.

It is of utmost importance to observe solar eclipses safely. Never view the sun directly without proper safety equipment, such as filtered glasses specifically designed for solar viewing. Looking at the sun through optical aids without approved solar filters can cause severe eye damage. To view an eclipse safely, use approved equipment or project an image of the eclipse onto a large flat surface using a telescope or mounted binoculars.

The annular eclipse will first be visible on the west coast of Oregon, near Eugene, before moving across the continent in a southeast direction. It will be visible in various places such as Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas in the United States. It will then move into Mexico and continue through Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and various parts of Brazil.

Observing this natural phenomenon will offer a unique opportunity to witness the alignment of the sun, moon, and Earth and experience the wonders of our celestial neighbors.

