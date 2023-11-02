In a groundbreaking discovery, paleontologists have unearthed the remains of a remarkable creature that roamed the world’s oceans 80 million years ago. The colossal marine reptile, affectionately named Jormungandr walhallaensis, is thought to have been a fearsome predator, comparable in size to the legendary sea serpent from Norse mythology.

The work of unearthing the fossils began near the small town of Walhalla in North Dakota, USA. Drawing inspiration from the town’s name, derived from Valhalla, the mythical hall where brave warriors gather after death, scientists decided to pay homage to Norse legend when naming the newfound creature.

Jormungandr walhallaensis belonged to an ancient group of reptiles called mosasaurs. These marine monsters ruled the seas during the Late Cretaceous period, reaching lengths of up to 50 feet. While its exact size remains unknown, researchers estimate that this Jormungandr species could have easily measured anywhere from 40 to 50 feet long, making it one of the largest mosasaurs ever discovered.

Despite its gargantuan dimensions, Jormungandr walhallaensis would have been a graceful and efficient swimmer. With its streamlined body and powerful flippers, it is thought to have ruled the oceanic food chain as an apex predator. Its diet likely consisted of smaller marine creatures, ranging from fish to squid, providing a glimpse into the ancient marine ecosystem.

The discovery of Jormungandr walhallaensis sheds new light on our understanding of the diversity and evolution of mosasaurs. Fossil remains of these creatures have been found all over the world, giving scientists valuable insights into the ancient oceans they once ruled.

