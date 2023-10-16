Mutu Watsopano Watsopano Wowona-Zowona Umakulitsa Zoyeserera za Mbewa mu Kafukufuku wa Neuroscience

A team of researchers has developed a virtual-reality (VR) headset specifically designed for mice, allowing for a more immersive and natural experimental setup. This development could greatly enhance our understanding of the neural pathways involved in complex behaviors.

Traditionally, neuroscientists study the brain activity of awake mice by replacing a section of their skull with a transparent window and positioning them under a microscope. To observe navigational neural networks, the mice are placed on a treadmill facing panoramic displays. However, these displays are designed for humans and have a much higher resolution than what can be detected by mice. Additionally, the peripheral brain-recording equipment can distract the animals from their tasks.

The newly developed VR headset, which the researchers named MouseGoggles, resembles human VR headsets in design. It includes two circular displays, lenses, and a computer system, all packaged into a 3D-printed case. In order to create a virtual environment, low-definition screens originally designed for smartwatches were repurposed. The mice navigate this simulated space by running on a rotating Styrofoam ball equipped with optical sensors to measure speed and direction.

Using microscopy, the team found that the MouseGoggles generated a similar pattern of activity in the visual cortex as the traditional setups. Furthermore, electrodes implanted in the hippocampus detected the activation of place cells that corresponded to the entire virtual route, indicating that the mice recognized virtual locations.

To test the effectiveness of the MouseGoggles, the scientists trained mice to perform a spatial learning task. The mice were rewarded with sugary drinks as they explored certain sites, and upon repeating the circuit, they displayed anticipation by licking in the same locations. This suggests that the mice were able to recognize and remember virtual locations.

The researchers are focusing on making the headset even smaller and lighter for experiments involving freely walking mice. The low cost of assembly, which is below $200 using easily available materials, along with an online instruction manual, makes the MouseGoggles an accessible tool for researchers in the neuroscience community.

This development could lead to more efficient experiments, as mice could behave more naturally in virtual environments, requiring less training and less time spent in a head-fixed setup. With the ability to gain deeper insights into the neural pathways underlying complex behaviors, this new VR headset has the potential to advance scientific research in the field of neuroscience.

