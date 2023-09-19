Mphamvu Zamdima: Mphamvu Yofunika Kwambiri M'chilengedwe

A recent measurement of the Universe has provided further evidence that dark energy constitutes a significant portion of the cosmos. According to the findings, dark energy accounts for approximately 69 percent of the total matter-energy density, leaving 31 percent for both normal matter and dark matter.

Normal matter, also known as baryonic matter, includes stars, galaxies, atoms, and life, and is estimated to make up only 20 percent of total matter. Dark matter, which consists of yet-undiscovered subatomic particles, accounts for the remaining 80 percent. Dark energy, on the other hand, is a force responsible for the accelerating expansion of the Universe. Scientists have yet to determine what dark energy exactly is, but it plays a significant role in the matter-energy density.

Kumvetsetsa kukula kwa Chilengedwe ndikofunikira kuti asayansi amvetsetse momwe mphamvu zamdima zimakhudzira kukula kwa chilengedwe. Kuzindikira kuchulukitsitsa kwamphamvu kwamphamvu kumatha kuwunikira tsogolo la Chilengedwe Chonse, kaya chidzapitirira kukula mpaka kalekale kapena potsirizira pake ndi kubwereranso ndi kuchepa mu chodabwitsa chotchedwa Big Crunch.

Kuti ayeze kuchuluka kwa mphamvu za mdima, akatswiri a zakuthambo amadalira magulu a milalang’amba. Maguluwa amapanga zaka mabiliyoni ambiri mothandizidwa ndi mphamvu yokoka. Poyerekezera kuchuluka kwa milalang’amba imene ili m’gulu limodzi n’kumayerekezera manambala, asayansi amatha kuwerengera kuchuluka kwa zinthu ndi mphamvu. Ofufuzawa adagwiritsa ntchito njira yotchedwa GalWeight kuyerekeza kuchuluka kwa magulu a milalang'amba powerengera kuchuluka kwa milalang'amba pagulu lililonse. Poyerekeza zotsatira zawo ndi magulu oyerekeza, adatsimikiza kuti Chilengedwe chili ndi 31 peresenti.

This measurement aligns closely with previous efforts and other measurements of the Universe’s matter-energy density, providing a more accurate estimation. It also emphasizes the significance of cluster abundance as a technique for understanding cosmological parameters.

The findings contribute to a better understanding of dark energy and bring us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the Universe.

