Kuzindikira Kwatsopano ku Antarctic Ice Shelves Zowululidwa ndi Maloboti Apansi pa Madzi

A groundbreaking study led by Cornell University has provided new insights into the circulation of seawater beneath Antarctic ice shelves. The research highlights the significant role that crevasses, previously viewed as mere cracks in the ice, play in influencing the stability of these ice shelves.

The study was made possible by the use of an innovative remotely operated underwater robot called the Icefin. This remarkable robot successfully maneuvered up and down a crevasse at the base of the Ross Ice Shelf, capturing the first-ever 3D measurements of oceanic conditions near the grounding zone.

One of the key findings of the robotic survey was the discovery of a previously unidentified circulation pattern. The study revealed the presence of a jet that channels water laterally through the crevasse, alongside the already recognized rising and sinking currents. Additionally, the survey uncovered diverse ice formations that have been shaped over time by shifting flows and temperature changes.

These findings hold invaluable insight for improving existing models that predict the melting and freezing rates of ice shelves at grounding zones. Despite their crucial role in global sea-level rise, these zones have rarely been directly observed until now.

The study emphasizes the importance of crevasses in transporting water along the coastline of an ice shelf, a process that was previously unknown and not accounted for in models. “The ocean takes advantage of these features, and you can ventilate the ice shelf cavity through them,” explains Peter Washam, a polar oceanographer and research scientist at Cornell.

This monumental research was funded by Project RISE UP (Ross Ice Shelf and Europa Underwater Probe) under NASA’s Planetary Science and Technology from Analog Research program. The detailed findings can be found in the journal Science Advances.

FAQ:

Q: What is the name of the underwater robot used in the study?

A: The robotic survey was conducted using the Icefin robot.

Q: What did the study reveal about the circulation patterns beneath Antarctic ice shelves?

A: The study uncovered a previously unidentified circulation pattern involving a lateral water jet through crevasses, in addition to the rising and sinking currents already known.

Q: How will these new findings impact the current models for predicting ice shelf melting and freezing rates?

A: The discoveries will help refine existing models and provide a more accurate understanding of the melting and freezing rates of ice shelves, particularly at grounding zones.

Q: How was the research funded?

A: The research was funded by Project RISE UP (Ross Ice Shelf and Europa Underwater Probe), which is part of NASA’s Planetary Science and Technology from Analog Research program.

Q: Where can I find more information about the research findings?

A: The detailed findings can be found in the journal Science Advances.