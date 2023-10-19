City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

The Psyche Mission: Kufufuza Pakatikati pa Asteroid

Oct 19, 2023
The Psyche Mission: Kufufuza Pakatikati pa Asteroid

The Psyche mission, launched by NASA, aims to explore the asteroid named Psyche, which is believed to be the core of a destroyed planet. Psyche is a special asteroid because of its composition. With an average diameter of 226km, it is the largest M-type asteroid made largely of iron and nickel, similar to Earth’s core.

M-type asteroids like Psyche are remnants of planets that were destroyed in the early stages of the Solar System. They offer a unique opportunity to study planetary cores. Earth scientists have limited access to the Earth’s core and rely on indirect methods such as studying metallic meteorites and using seismology.

The mission to Psyche will provide valuable insights into the inaccessible interior of our planet. It will investigate whether Psyche is the solidified core of a destroyed planet or if it is made of material that was never melted. The mission will also study the asteroid’s surface age, chemical composition, shape, mass, gravity distribution, and potential for mineral exploration.

The spacecraft is equipped with a range of instruments, including cameras, spectrometers, magnetometers, and gravimeters, to gather data during its six-year journey to Psyche. Earth scientists are eager to analyze the information collected to improve our understanding of Earth’s core and its evolution.

This mission represents a unique opportunity to study planetary cores in a way that is not currently possible using Earth-based methods. The findings from the Psyche mission could provide valuable insights into the early history and formation of our planet.

Gwero: The Conversation

By Gabriel Botha

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar: A Pioneer in Astrophysics

Oct 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Kuthekera kwa Duckweed: Chomera Chabwino Kwambiri Kukula kwa Interstellar mu Space

Oct 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Chombo Chokwera M'mlengalenga Chimayambitsa Stratosphere ya Dziko Lapansi

Oct 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

