New Collaboration between NASA and ISRO to Study Earth’s Changing Landscapes

NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have embarked on a groundbreaking collaboration to develop the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, an innovative Earth-observing mission. The joint effort aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the planet’s changing landscapes.

Scheduled for launch in 2024, NISAR will employ cutting-edge radar technology to continuously scan Earth’s surface. Its primary objective is to monitor and analyze long-term transformations in land and ice formations across the globe. By utilizing two distinct synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems, NISAR will observe the planet through different sets of wavelengths.

The L-band SAR, developed by NASA, and the S-band SAR, developed by ISRO, will work in harmony to capture a comprehensive view of the Earth’s dynamic features. According to Paul Rosen, the NISAR project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, this collaborative effort will provide an unprecedented understanding of the changes occurring on Earth in both space and time.

NISAR’s focus will be primarily on forests and wetlands, crucial ecosystems that serve as vital carbon sinks. These areas play a vital role in capturing and storing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, thereby mitigating climate change. Unfortunately, deforestation and urban expansion have led to a reduction in the capacity of these ecosystems to sequester carbon.

Land-use changes, such as the clearing of forests for agriculture and the encroachment of wetlands for urban development, contribute significantly to global carbon emissions. Approximately 11% of carbon emissions can be attributed to these activities. By closely monitoring these changes, scientists anticipate that NISAR will provide invaluable insights into carbon sources and sinks, particularly in forests.

The NISAR satellite is scheduled to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in southern India. With its groundbreaking technology and collaborative nature, NISAR offers a unique opportunity to deepen our understanding of Earth’s changing landscapes and the crucial role of forests and wetlands in global climate regulation.

Mafunso Ofunsidwa Kawirikawiri (FAQ)

What is the NISAR satellite?

The NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite is a joint effort between NASA and ISRO to develop an Earth-observing mission that utilizes radar technology to scan and monitor Earth’s surface.

What are the primary goals of the NISAR mission?

The NISAR mission aims to track and analyze long-term changes in Earth’s landscapes, focusing particularly on forests and wetlands. It seeks to understand the role of these ecosystems in carbon sequestration and provide insights into global carbon sources and sinks.

How will NISAR contribute to climate change research?

By monitoring changes in forests and wetlands, NISAR will shed light on the impact of land-use changes on global carbon emissions. It will provide crucial data to understand the role of these ecosystems as carbon sinks and the consequences of their decline.

When is the NISAR satellite expected to launch?

The NISAR satellite is scheduled to launch in early 2024 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in southern India.

What is synthetic aperture radar (SAR)?

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) is a remote sensing technology that utilizes radar signals to create high-resolution images of Earth’s surface. It is widely used in various applications, including agriculture, land mapping, and environmental monitoring.

