Science

NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio Abwerera Padziko Lapansi Atatha Kusauka Kwambiri Kukhala mu Space

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 28, 2023
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has set a new record for the longest stay in microgravity by a US astronaut. Rubio, along with his Russian colleagues Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, parachuted to a landing in Kazakhstan aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-23 capsule. Originally scheduled for a six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio’s stay was extended to 371 days after a coolant leak was discovered on his original spacecraft while docked to the ISS.

Rubio’s mission marked several firsts: it was his first journey to space since joining the NASA astronaut corps in 2017, and he became the first astronaut of Salvadoran origin to travel to low-Earth orbit. In an interview, Rubio mentioned that if he had known his stay would be twice as long, he would have declined the assignment due to family commitments.

The record-breaking US-Russian cooperation in space is part of a ride-sharing agreement between NASA and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, which was established in 2022 amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This arrangement ensures that both countries maintain access to the ISS in case of spacecraft issues. Rubio and his crewmates launched aboard the Soyuz MS-22 vehicle and arrived safely at the ISS.

Despite facing challenges during his mission, including a coolant leak caused by a micrometeorite or orbital debris, Rubio expressed gratitude to his family for their support. Upon returning to Earth, Rubio will undergo a period of readjustment due to the effects of long-term microgravity exposure. However, he is looking forward to experiencing the peace and quiet of Earth after the constant hum of machinery in space.

Sources: AP, NASA

By Mampho Brescia

