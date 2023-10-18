City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Kuphulika Kodabwitsa Kwambiri Kumayambitsa Anthu okhala ku Melbourne

Oct 18, 2023
Residents in Melbourne’s northern suburbs were left puzzled by a loud explosion-like noise that was heard late at night. A video circulating on social media captured the moment when a flash of light was followed by a loud bang just before 9pm. The incident, which occurred in Doreen, prompted residents to investigate the source of the sound.

Although the cause of the noise remains uncertain, some locals expressed their belief that it was caused by a meteorite. Similar reports emerged from other areas, including Balwyn, Diamond Creek, Doncaster, Fairfield, and Hawthorn. This is not the first time such an event has occurred in the region. In a similar incident in August, a ball of light accompanied by a loud boom was witnessed in Victorian skies, and the space agency later confirmed that it was likely the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

As the investigation into this recent explosion-like noise continues, many residents are left wondering about the strange occurrence. The footage has garnered significant attention on social media, sparking discussions and theories. The possibility of a meteorite or other celestial object causing the noise has captivated the minds of both locals and online observers.

The fascination with unexplained phenomena is not uncommon. People are often intrigued by mysteries that challenge their understanding of the world. It is incidents like these that remind us of how vast and unpredictable the universe can be.

Sources:
– Sunrise
– Social media reports

