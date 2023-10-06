Ofufuza Amakwaniritsa Bwino Kwambiri Pakusintha Ma Perovskites Onse-Inorganic

A research team, led by scientists from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU), has made a significant breakthrough in transforming all-inorganic perovskites at room temperature while preserving their functional properties. Perovskites are a category of semiconductor materials that have shown great potential in the development of advanced flexible electronics and energy systems.

The team, consisting of researchers from the Departments of Materials Science and Engineering, as well as Mechanical Engineering at CityU, conducted an investigation into the deformability of all-inorganic perovskites, specifically CsPbX3. They found that these perovskites can undergo shape changes at room temperature without losing their functionality, something that was not observed in traditional inorganic semiconductors.

To study the deformability of CsPbX3, the researchers synthesized single-crystal micropillars of varying dimensions using the vapor-liquid-solid method. They conducted in situ compression experiments and observed that continuous slips of partial dislocations occurred within the crystal lattice of CsPbX3, allowing the micropillars to undergo various shape changes without fracturing. These shape changes included an upside-down L shape, a Z shape, and even a wine-glass shape.

The team discovered that the low-slip energy barrier in CsPbX3 and the strong bonds between the atoms were responsible for the material’s morphing ability. The researchers also found that the deformations did not affect the optoelectronic performance of the micropillars, demonstrating their potential for use in deformable optoelectronic devices.

The research results, published in the journal Nature Materials, provide important insights into the design and manufacturing of innovative energy devices and deformable electronics. The team’s findings open up new possibilities for the development of intrinsic ductile semiconductors. The research was supported by the Hong Kong Research Grants Council, the City University of Hong Kong, and the National Natural Science Foundation of China/RGC Hong Kong Joint Research Scheme.

Overall, this breakthrough in transforming all-inorganic perovskites paves the way for the future development of advanced flexible electronics and energy systems.

Sources:

– City University of Hong Kong (https://www.cityu.edu.hk)

– Li, X., et al. (2023). Multislip-enabled morphing of all-inorganic perovskites. Nature Materials.