Nature has a way of defying the boundaries we try to impose on it, blurring the lines between categories. Take Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest moon, for example. While it may not orbit the Sun like a traditional planet, it possesses many planet-like qualities that make it a captivating celestial body. Recent observations by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have shed new light on Ganymede’s enigmatic surface, offering tantalizing clues about its composition and history.

If Ganymede were to orbit the Sun instead of Jupiter, it would be indistinguishable from a planet. It boasts a differentiated internal structure, complete with a molten core that generates a magnetic field. Its silicon mantle resembles Earth’s, and beneath its complex icy crust lies a vast subsurface ocean. Despite its thin atmosphere, Ganymede is larger than Mercury and nearly the size of Mars, making it an archetype of a water world.

However, even with our extensive knowledge of this colossal moon, there are still unanswered questions. In a recent study titled “Composition and thermal properties of Ganymede’s surface from JWST/NIRSpec and MIRI observations,” a team of international researchers utilized the JWST’s NIRSpec and MIRI instruments to scrutinize Ganymede’s surface features. Led by French planetary scientist D. Bockelee-Morvan, the study delves into the intriguing mysteries encompassing Ganymede.

Ganymede’s surface predominantly consists of two types of terrain: bright, icy regions with grooves, and darker areas. Approximately two-thirds of its surface is covered by bright terrains, while the remaining portion is shrouded in darker regions. Although both types are ancient, the darker areas are noticeably older and densely pockmarked by impact craters. Interestingly, these two terrains intertwine, as the brighter regions cut across the darker terrain.

The earlier Galileo and Juno missions, alongside ground-based telescopes, have provided insights into Ganymede’s surface chemistry. Nevertheless, several open questions regarding its nature, origin, and surface composition persist. Particularly intriguing is the observation of ample carbon dioxide (CO2) on Ganymede, although it appears to be trapped within other molecules. By mapping the CO2 distribution, scientists hope to unravel the identity and formation process of these intriguing molecules.

Water ice is also present on Ganymede, primarily in an amorphous form. Through JWST’s meticulous mapping, researchers have identified a new absorption band at 5.9 micrometres (μm) on Ganymede. Determining the origins of this peculiar band, as well as its significance, remains a top priority for future investigations.

The JWST’s observations have further revealed that Ganymede’s surface temperature range makes it unlikely for pure CO2 ice to exist. Instead, a fraction of the CO2 appears to be trapped within water ice, constituting only approximately 1% of the moon’s mass. The remaining CO2 is believed to reside within various minerals and salts.

Regarding water ice, the JWST’s findings indicate more exposed ice in Ganymede’s polar regions. These areas experience Jupiter’s energetic ion bombardment, shaping the moon’s surface through processes such as micro-meteoroid impacts and ion irradiation. Consequently, non-ice materials get covered by newly re-accreted water vapor, forming purer water ice that is readily detected by the JWST.

The widespread occurrence of the 5.9-μm absorption band on Ganymede, albeit with local variations, has puzzled scientists. While insoluble organic material delivered by carbonaceous chondrites or comets was initially considered as a possible explanation, the authors ultimately excluded this possibility. Instead, they propose that sulfuric acid hydrates (H2SO4 + H2O) could account for the enigmatic 5.9-μm band.

While these detailed findings undoubtedly provide valuable insights to scientists, interpreting their significance may be challenging for the general public. Nevertheless, other intriguing discoveries, such as the stark differences between Ganymede’s leading and trailing sides, capture our imagination. These discrepancies in spectral properties require further investigation, rooted in the complex dynamic relationship between Ganymede and its colossal parent, Jupiter.

Jupiter’s immensely powerful magnetic field significantly influences Ganymede, the sole moon possessing its magnetic field. As Ganymede’s magnetosphere interacts with Jupiter’s intense plasma, it gives rise to mesmerizing auroras and plays a role in shaping the moon’s surface chemistry. Undoubtedly, the bond between Ganymede and Jupiter is intricate, leaving tantalizing clues to unlock the mysteries encompassing Ganymede’s captivating world.

Ganymede’s journey since its formation in Jupiter’s sub-nebula billions of years ago has sculpted a mesmerizing moon that almost defies classification. With a vast subsurface ocean harboring the potential to support life and a complex surface chemistry waiting to be unraveled, Ganymede continues to captivate scientists and stargazers alike. While the recent JWST observations have advanced our understanding, many questions remain unanswered—an enduring reminder that scientific exploration is an ongoing pursuit, often devoid of simple, definitive answers.

