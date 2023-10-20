Kunong'ona kwa Pando: Kumvetsera kwa Chimphona Chonjenjemera

Ancient and vast, Pando, a single tree with 47,000 stems sprouting from a shared root system over 100 acres in Utah, is one of the largest living organisms on Earth. With a history that possibly spans 12,000 years, this colossal quaking aspen has accumulated over 6,000 metric tons of life. Now, thanks to recordings released this year, we have the opportunity to listen to this magnificent tree in a way never before possible.

Sound artist Jeff Rice, invited by Friends of Pando, placed a hydrophone inside a hollow at the base of a branch and let it reach down to the tree’s roots. To his surprise, he heard a faint sound that increased during a thunderstorm, capturing an eerie low rumbling. The sound, as Rice explains, is the result of the millions of leaves vibrating the tree, passing through the branches, and into the earth.

Utilizing these recordings, Friends of Pando intends to use sound to map the complex network of roots beneath the surface. Lance Oditt, the founder of Friends of Pando, sees the potential for sound to not only deliver beautiful and interesting auditory experiences but also to provide invaluable information about the health of Pando and its surrounding environment. These sounds serve as a record of local biodiversity, offering a baseline that can be measured against environmental changes.

This innovative approach to understanding Pando may help shed light on various aspects of this ancient entity. Through the gathered data, additional studies can be conducted on water movement, the relationship between branch arrays, insect colonies, and root depth. These investigations aim to reveal more about the ecosystem surrounding Pando, which is increasingly under threat due to human activities and the decline of predators that keep herbivore populations in check.

The recordings of Pando’s whisper were presented at the 184th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, and they serve as a testament to the importance of listening to the secrets of this trembling giant before they are lost.

Sources: The Guardian, Friends of Pando