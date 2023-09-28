City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

Asayansi Amapeza Njira Yatsopano Yolembera M'madzi Amadzimadzi

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 28, 2023
Asayansi Amapeza Njira Yatsopano Yolembera M'madzi Amadzimadzi

A team of scientists from the Technical University of Darmstadt and Johannes Gutenberg University in Germany have developed a groundbreaking technique that allows for writing directly into liquid water. In a study published in the journal Nano Micro Small, the researchers describe how they utilized a chemical process called diffusioosmosis to create clear and long-lasting patterns beneath the surface of the water.

The researchers used a liquid mixture containing ions as the “paper.” The “ink” consisted of large colloidal particles dispersed throughout the solution. To write in the water, the scientists used a small ion-exchange bead as a pen. This bead has the ability to exchange charged particles in the liquid mixture for smaller charged particles.

By moving the bead through the liquid mixture, the concentration gradient effect caused the colloidal particles to be drawn into its wake, resulting in a visible line where the pen had been. To direct the bead, the team rotated the liquid mixture on a small stage, making use of gravity as a guiding force.

According to lead researcher Benno Liebchen, the small size of the pen prevents it from agitating the water too much and disrupting the written patterns. The method has proven to be quite robust, allowing for changes in the components of the ink and paper. However, there are limits to the size of the ink particles, as they must be visible but not too large to be easily moved by the fluid.

The scientists are now exploring alternative methods, such as using magnetism or electrical fields, to steer the pen instead of relying on gravity. They are also investigating the possibility of applying this technique to deeper liquid mixtures.

Sources:
– Nano Micro Small Journal

By Robert Andrew

zokhudzana Post

Science

NASA Yalengeza Ma Tender Biliyoni 1 a Spacecraft kuti Ichotse ISS Station pofika 2031

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

The Southern Patagonian Ice Field: Malo Osungira Madzi Atsopano ndi Zenera la Kusintha kwa Nyengo

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Mitundu Yatsopano ya Dinosaur Yodya Zomera Yapezeka pa Isle of Wight

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Munaphonya

Science

NASA Yalengeza Ma Tender Biliyoni 1 a Spacecraft kuti Ichotse ISS Station pofika 2031

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The Southern Patagonian Ice Field: Malo Osungira Madzi Atsopano ndi Zenera la Kusintha kwa Nyengo

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mitundu Yatsopano ya Dinosaur Yodya Zomera Yapezeka pa Isle of Wight

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Akatswiri a Zakuthambo Amapeza Maginito Akale mu Galaxy Yakutali

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments