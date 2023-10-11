Scientists have recently discovered a massive water reservoir hidden deep beneath the ocean floor off the coast of New Zealand. This finding may explain the occurrence of slow-motion earthquakes in the region. The water reservoir was formed 120-125 million years ago during the early Cretaceous when volcanic rocks, originating from a lava plume comparable in size to the United States, solidified into a vast plateau. Layers of sediment have since covered these rocks, burying the evidence of their explosive past 2 miles below the Pacific Ocean seabed.

Researchers discovered fault lines along the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island, finding that the ancient rocks were exceptionally “wet”, with water comprising almost half of their volume. This is unusual for rocks of this age, as normal ocean crust is expected to contain significantly less water. The porous honeycomb-like structure of these rocks, eroded by shallow seas that once surrounded the volcanic plateau, allowed them to absorb and store water like an aquifer over millions of years.

This newly discovered water reservoir is located 9.3 miles from the Hikurangi fault, where the Pacific tectonic plate subducts beneath the Australian plate into Earth’s mantle. The interaction between these plates produces slow-motion earthquakes known as “slow slip” events. It has been observed that such events are often associated with water stores in the rocks. The water may create high-pressure conditions that impede the sliding process and prevent sudden slips.

The existence of this water reservoir may explain the harmless, slow-motion earthquakes that occur at the Hikurangi fault every one or two years. However, further research is needed to understand the exact effects of the water reservoir on the fault. Seismic scans have been used to create a 3D image of the underwater region and locate the reservoir. However, drilling deep into the ocean floor will be necessary to determine the extent of the reservoir and its impact on pressure around the fault.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the geological processes occurring deep within the Earth’s crust and may have implications for understanding earthquake dynamics in other subduction zones around the world.

