Science

Zomwe Zapezeka Zatsopano Zaulula Zotsalira za DNA za Kamba Wakale Wam'nyanja

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 29, 2023
Researchers have uncovered remnants of DNA in fossilized remains dating back 6 million years, belonging to a sea turtle closely related to today’s Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles. This marks a rare discovery of genetic material in ancient vertebrate fossils. The turtle, belonging to the Lepidochelys genus, is related to the Kemp’s ridley, the world’s smallest sea turtle, and the olive ridley.

The fossil was excavated along Panama’s Caribbean coast in 2015, and although it is partial, with only a complete carapace (shell), the presence of bone cells known as osteocytes was exquisitely preserved. Some of these osteocytes contained preserved cell nuclei that reacted to a chemical solution, indicating the presence of DNA remnants.

It is important to note that the researchers did not extract DNA from the fossil but were able to recognize the presence of DNA traces. DNA is highly perishable but can be preserved under the right conditions, as seen in some ancient remains, such as last year’s discovery of DNA dating back 2 million years in sediment from Greenland.

The newly discovered turtle fossil is significant as it represents the oldest-known member of the Lepidochelys genus. It provides insights into the evolutionary history of this genus, which is poorly understood. The researchers did not identify the fossil by species due to its incomplete remains.

This finding adds to the growing body of evidence showing the possibility of preserving DNA remnants in ancient fossils. Further studies could potentially unlock new information about the close relatives of these ancient species and contribute to broader molecular evolutionary research.

Chitsime: Reuters

Tanthauzo:
– DNA: The molecule that carries genetic information for an organism’s development and functioning.
– Fossil: The remains or impression of a prehistoric organism preserved in rock.
– Osteocytes: Bone cells found within bone tissue.

By Robert Andrew

