China Ikukonzekera Kukulitsa Tiangong Space Station ngati Wolowa m'malo mwa ISS

China has announced plans to expand its Tiangong (“heavenly palace”) space station as a successor to the International Space Station (ISS). During the recent International Astronautical Congress, China revealed that it will add three new modules to Tiangong, effectively doubling its size. The station is expected to be in service for over fifteen years, extending its operational lifetime until 2037 or later. The upgraded Tiangong will weigh 180 metric tons and have a crew capacity of up to six, just shy of the ISS’s current capacity of seven.

China’s ambitious plans for Tiangong reflect its goal of becoming a major power in space and a rival to NASA and other major space agencies. The country aims to fill the void left by the ISS and establish itself as the platform for lucrative space research. Tiangong has already hosted fifteen taikonauts since its operational debut in late 2022. Last year, China announced that “several countries” had expressed interest in sending their astronauts to the Chinese station.

In addition to Tiangong, China is also working on the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) in collaboration with Russia’s Roscosmos. The ILRS represents China’s desire to become a superpower in space. However, China faced a setback in its efforts to enlist international partners for both Tiangong and the ILRS when the European Space Agency (ESA) declined to participate. The ESA cited budgetary and political reasons for its decision.

China’s aggressive space program and its quest to become a major space power have led some analysts to describe the situation as a new space race. China hopes that Tiangong and other future missions will establish it as a leader in space exploration. Russia has also announced plans to build its own successor station to the ISS, further intensifying the competition in space research and exploration.

Sources:

– The International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2023) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

– The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST).

- Reuters