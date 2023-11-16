A Bright Explosion in Space Caused Significant Disturbance on Earth

A recent study has revealed that a powerful blast of gamma-rays, known as the “brightest of all time” (BOAT), caused significant disturbance around Earth when it struck our planet. This gamma-ray burst, officially designated GRB 221009A, is believed to be the most powerful cosmic explosion since the Big Bang.

The BOAT was detected in October 2022 by a group of high-energy-detecting satellites orbiting Earth. It is thought to have originated from a massive star located over 2 billion light-years away. The explosion of this star created a supernova before collapsing into a black hole. When the radiation from the blast reached our planet, it generated severe effects in Earth’s ionosphere.

The ionosphere, which is a layer of the atmosphere extending from about 30 to 600 miles above the planet’s surface, contains a high concentration of electrically charged particles. Investigating the effects of the BOAT on the ionosphere could provide insights into whether similar events have caused mass extinctions in the past.

The BOAT was exceptionally bright and long-lasting, surpassing any previously measured gamma-ray burst. Its energy was at least 10 times more powerful than the next-most-energetic burst ever detected. Photons emitted by the BOAT had higher energy levels than those generated by the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), a powerful particle accelerator.

During the 800 seconds that the BOAT’s gamma-rays bombarded Earth, its energy was enough to disturb the ionosphere for several hours. This disturbance was observable in the ionosphere situated just tens of kilometers above Earth’s surface. Radio signals bouncing between the surface and the ionosphere also showed measurable variations.

The fact that the BOAT had such a measurable effect on the ionosphere, despite traveling 2 billion years to reach Earth, suggests that a massive star dying in Earth’s vicinity would be catastrophic for life on our planet. A nearby gamma-ray burst resulting from colliding neutron stars could not only impact the ionosphere but also strip our planet’s ozone layer, leaving life exposed to harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

The research team aims to analyze similar data collected by the China Seismo-Electromagnetic Satellite (CSES) and correlate it with other gamma-ray bursts observed by different satellites. This will help further understand the effects of these powerful cosmic explosions and their potential impact on Earth in the future.

Mafunso Ofunsidwa Kawirikawiri (FAQ)

Q: Kodi kuphulika kwa gamma-ray ndi chiyani?

A: A gamma-ray burst is an extremely energetic explosion that emits intense bursts of gamma-rays, the most energetic form of electromagnetic radiation.

Q: Kodi ionosphere ndi chiyani?

A: The ionosphere is a layer of Earth’s atmosphere that contains a high concentration of electrically charged particles. It extends from approximately 30 to 600 miles above the planet’s surface.

Q: How do gamma-ray bursts affect Earth?

A: Gamma-ray bursts can cause significant disturbance in Earth’s atmosphere, particularly in the ionosphere. They can also potentially have detrimental effects on the ozone layer, exposing life on Earth to harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

Q: Could a gamma-ray burst cause mass extinctions?

A: Investigating the effects of gamma-ray bursts, like the BOAT, on the ionosphere could provide insights into whether similar events in the past have caused mass extinctions on Earth.

Q: How do scientists detect gamma-ray bursts?

A: Scientists use a network of high-energy-detecting satellites orbiting Earth to detect and study gamma-ray bursts. These satellites are specifically designed to capture the intense bursts of gamma-rays emitted during these cosmic explosions.