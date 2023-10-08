India Iyenera Kupewa Mpikisano wa Space, itero New Book

A new book titled “Chandrayaan-3: India on the Moon” emphasizes that India should not get involved in the current space race between the United States and China. The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has already demonstrated the capabilities of the Indian system to achieve such technology-intensive projects.

The book, written by Ajey Lele, a consultant at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, provides an overview of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as well as the evolution of India’s moon program. It traces India’s journey to the moon, starting from its inception in the early 2000s.

According to Lele, the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is not only beneficial for India’s commercial space sector, but also showcases the country’s scientific and technological capabilities. This achievement is expected to attract more investments to the space sector in the future.

Lele argues that India should not perceive itself as part of the so-called “moon race.” He explains that competition in space was a defining aspect of the Cold War era’s power politics, and today, each country plans its space programs based on its own technological and financial capabilities.

While acknowledging that countries are exploring the moon for planetary resources, Lele states that going solo is not a practical option. Collaborative efforts, like the Artemis Program, are being established to facilitate international cooperation. Even countries like China and Russia are interested in establishing a Moon corridor.

Lele suggests that countries like India should steer clear of this competition between the US and China. Instead, he recommends that India focus on clearly enunciating its own Moon agenda and planning future collaborations with major spacefaring nations.

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission positions India as a notable player in the space industry and grants it “soft power” prestige on the global stage.

Overall, the book emphasizes that India’s achievements in space should be recognized and utilized for future advancements, while avoiding unnecessary competition in the race to the moon.

Source: This article is based on a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Devdiscourse staff.

Tanthauzo:

- Chandrayaan-3: Ntchito yachitatu yoyendera mwezi ku India.

– Soft power: The ability of a country to influence others through non-coercive means, such as cultural exchange and diplomacy.

- ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation

