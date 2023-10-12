Kumvetsetsa Mapangidwe a Solar Systems: Maphunziro ochokera ku Bennu Samples

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft recently returned to Earth after collecting a sample of dust and pebbles from the surface of near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The analysis of this sample will provide valuable insights into the formation and composition of our solar system.

Scientists will begin the analysis of the Bennu sample at the same facility that studied rocks and dust from the Apollo lunar landings. By studying these pristine samples, astronomers hope to gain a better understanding of the processes that shaped our solar system.

For astronomers studying young solar systems in distant galaxies, sending robotic spacecraft to gather samples is not a feasible option. Instead, they rely on remote observations using telescopes to gather data from afar. However, the information obtained through telescopic observations is limited, and astronomers calculate properties of interest using indirect measurements.

Protoplanetary disks, which are disks of gas and dust that orbit young stars, play a crucial role in the formation of planets. However, these disks are located many light-years away from our solar system, making it impossible to send a sample-return mission like OSIRIS-REx. As a result, astronomers can only observe these distant protoplanetary systems remotely.

Determining distance and luminosity in these protoplanetary systems is a challenging task. Astronomers use precise measurements of parallax, which involves observing small changes in the apparent position of stars caused by Earth’s orbit around the Sun, to indirectly determine the distance to these systems. With the knowledge of distance, astronomers can then calculate the luminosity of protoplanetary disks and their associated stars.

Luminosity, which is the power output of an object, influences the properties of protoplanetary disks. By altering the size and composition of dust particles, luminosity plays a vital role in the formation of asteroids and planetary cores. However, measuring luminosity directly from Earth is not possible. Astronomers measure the apparent brightness of a star or object and calculate its luminosity based on this observed brightness and the object’s distance.

Temperature is another essential factor that affects luminosity, but directly measuring the temperatures of distant systems is challenging. Instead, astronomers use precise measurements of the apparent color of stars and the gas and dust in protoplanetary disks to estimate their temperatures. These color images are composites of multiple images taken through different colored filters.

By studying the Bennu samples, scientists hope to learn more about the formation and composition of our solar system. The knowledge gained from these analyses will contribute to our understanding of how planets form around distant stars and the processes involved in the creation of protoplanetary disks.

