Paini Wakale Amavumbula Mphepo Yamkuntho Yaikulu Kwambiri Padziko Lapansi

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 9, 2023
Scientists have discovered evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth’s history, thanks to an ancient pine tree in the French Alps. This newly identified solar storm occurred approximately 14,300 years ago and is estimated to be twice the size of two previously known solar storms. The research, published in the journal of Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions, highlights the strength of the Sun’s storms.

To investigate this historical event, a group of international researchers analyzed radiocarbon levels in ancient trees in the southern French Alps. They found a significant spike in radiocarbon levels in the rings of a Scots pine tree, indicating a major change in the environment. To confirm the association with a solar storm, the researchers compared the sample with one from Greenland’s ice cores.

According to Edouard Bard, the lead author of the study, extreme solar events like solar flares and coronal mass ejections can generate short-term bursts of energetic particles, leaving behind massive spikes in radiocarbon. By comparing the samples from the Alps and Greenland, the researchers concluded that they had discovered evidence of a major solar storm.

Understanding Earth’s past is crucial for predicting and mitigating potential risks. If a solar storm of this magnitude were to occur today, it would have catastrophic effects on modern society, leading to the disruption of telecommunications, satellites, and electricity grids. The largest solar storm on record, known as the Carrington Event in 1859, caused significant disruptions to infrastructure, including telegraph machines.

While scientists do not fully understand the causes of these extreme solar storms or their frequency, studying their magnitude is essential. The discovery of this ancient solar storm expands our knowledge and raises new questions about the Sun’s behavior. Each new discovery in this field not only answers existing questions but also reveals new mysteries that researchers are eager to explore.

Tanthauzo:
– Radiocarbon: A radioactive isotope of carbon that is used for dating ancient objects.
Sources:
- Nkhani yochokera

