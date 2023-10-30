NASA and ISRO Collaborate to Launch NISAR, a Transformative Earth Observation Satellite

A ground-breaking partnership between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has resulted in the development of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) Earth observation satellite. This innovative satellite mission, scheduled for launch in early 2024, aims to revolutionize the study of Earth’s forest and wetland ecosystems and their profound influence on the global carbon cycle, subsequently shaping climate change dynamics.

NISAR’s cutting-edge radar systems will conduct comprehensive scans of nearly all of Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days, offering profound insights into two crucial ecosystem types: forests and wetlands. Forests serve as vital carbon sinks, absorbing and storing carbon within their tree wood. Meanwhile, wetlands play a critical role in preserving carbon in their organic soil layers. Disruptions to these ecosystems can accelerate the release of carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere, exacerbating climate change.

By monitoring global changes in land cover, researchers will gain a deeper understanding of the impact of these changes on the carbon cycle—a complex system governing the movement of carbon among the atmosphere, land, ocean, and living organisms. This comprehensive view of the planet, enabled by NISAR’s radar technology, will provide valuable insights into the evolving state of Earth’s land and ice.

The development of NISAR represents an equal partnership between NASA and ISRO, marking their first collaboration in developing hardware for an Earth-observing mission. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is leading the U.S. component of the project, contributing the mission’s L-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR). ISRO’s U R Rao Satellite Centre is spearheading the ISRO segment, overseeing the spacecraft bus, S-band SAR electronics, launch vehicle, launch services, and satellite mission operations. Together, these efforts signify a significant milestone in Earth observation technology and climate science.

