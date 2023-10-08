City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

ISRO Performs Trajectory Correction on Aditya-L1 Spacecraft

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 8, 2023
ISRO Performs Trajectory Correction on Aditya-L1 Spacecraft

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which is currently on its way to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point. The TCM was performed on October 6, and ISRO has reported that the spacecraft is in good health and on track towards its destination.

The TCM was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre, which took place on September 19. The TL1I manoeuvre marked the beginning of the spacecraft’s 110-day journey to the L1 point, which is situated approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The L1 point lies between the sun-earth line and is around 1% of the earth-sun distance.

The Aditya-L1 mission, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, and since then, the spacecraft has been steadily progressing towards its destination. During its journey, the magnetometer payload, developed at the Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems in Bengaluru, will be activated to measure interplanetary magnetic fields.

ISRO expects Aditya-L1 to reach the L1 point by January 2024. This mission is a significant achievement for India’s space programme and will contribute to our understanding of the sun and its impact on space weather.

Gwero: ISRO

By Robert Andrew

zokhudzana Post

Science

Kusuntha Kwachangu Kwamaatomu Achitsulo Kumapezeka Mukatikati Padziko Lapansi

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Mphepete mwa Madzi Pansi pa Madzi Muli Dawe Lamadzi Lalikulu Pansi pa Gombe la New Zealand

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Asayansi Amawona Zodabwitsa Zowoneka Bwino Zabuluu Mwachangu (LFBOT) mu Space

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Munaphonya

Science

Kusuntha Kwachangu Kwamaatomu Achitsulo Kumapezeka Mukatikati Padziko Lapansi

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Mphepete mwa Madzi Pansi pa Madzi Muli Dawe Lamadzi Lalikulu Pansi pa Gombe la New Zealand

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Asayansi Amawona Zodabwitsa Zowoneka Bwino Zabuluu Mwachangu (LFBOT) mu Space

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kuwona Kwapaintaneti Yapadziko Lonse: Kupanga Mapu Aakulu Kwambiri Padziko Lonse

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments