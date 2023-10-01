A captivating new image captured by the Dark Energy Camera has unveiled the breathtaking sight of a “galactic onion,” a shell galaxy with multiple layers extending over an astonishing distance of 150,000 light-years. Known as NGC 3923, this impressive galaxy is approximately twice the size of our own Milky Way.

What makes this image even more remarkable is the presence of a nearby galaxy cluster that possesses an immense amount of mass. This massive cluster requires such an overwhelming gravitational force that it bends space-time. Consequently, the light emitted from galaxies located behind the cluster is transformed as though passing through a magnifying glass. This phenomenon is called gravitational lensing.

The Dark Energy Camera was initially designed for the Dark Energy Survey, a project aimed at observing numerous galaxies. Located at the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope in Chile, this ground-based instrument has since been utilized for various other observations, including the imaging of dwarf galaxies and merging galaxies.

The primary focus of this image is the magnificent shell galaxy, a unique type of elliptical galaxy where stars are arranged in shell-like structures rather than being evenly distributed. While spiral galaxies like the Milky Way lack this particular arrangement, it is estimated that approximately one-tenth of elliptical galaxies exhibit this feature. Scientists believe that this structural characteristic is the result of two galaxies merging, with the larger galaxy absorbing its smaller counterpart.

The extraordinary nature of the shell galaxy is explained by NOIRLab: during the merger process, the larger galaxy’s gravitational field gradually detaches stars from the smaller galaxy’s disk. These stars then blend into the outer halo of the larger galaxy, forming concentric bands known as shells. Analogously, this can be visualized as adding a drop of food color to a bowl of batter and watching the spiral pattern that emerges as it is slowly stirred.

Another fascinating aspect of this image is located at the top center, where a massive galaxy cluster named PLCK G287.0+32.9 distorts space-time, resulting in the stretching of light from distant galaxies. To fully appreciate the intricacies of this image, a high-resolution, zoomable version is available on the NOIRLab website.

In conclusion, this awe-inspiring image provides a glimpse into the remarkable beauty and mysteries of our Universe, unraveling the secrets of shell galaxies and the captivating phenomenon of gravitational lensing.

Sources:

– Original Source: NOIRLab

– Image: DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys/LBNL/DOE & KPNO/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA Image processing: T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF’s NOIRLab), M. Zamani (NSF’s NOIRLab), R. Colombari (NSF’s NOIRLab), & D. de Martin (NSF’s NOIRLab)