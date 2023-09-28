City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

45-Foot Asteroid 2023 SE4 Approaching Earth at Rapid Speed

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 28, 2023
45-Foot Asteroid 2023 SE4 Approaching Earth at Rapid Speed

NASA has recently announced that a massive asteroid named 2023 SE4 is hurtling towards Earth at an alarming speed. According to data provided by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid is currently on a trajectory towards our planet, with a velocity of 16,509 kilometers per hour. It is expected to make a close approach to Earth tomorrow, September 29, 2023.

This asteroid, with a size of about 45 feet (comparable to a one-floor house), belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth asteroids. The proximity of this space rock has drawn attention from astronomers and space enthusiasts alike. While the term “close approach” may sound alarming, it is important to note that in astronomical terms, a close approach simply means that the asteroid will pass relatively near Earth in its orbit, but not actually collide with our planet.

NASA and other space agencies around the world constantly monitor and track Near-Earth objects to study their orbits, characteristics, and potential threats. This vigilance ensures that any potential impact can be accurately predicted and assessed. In this case, NASA has determined that there is no risk of impact from asteroid 2023 SE4.

As the asteroid approaches, scientists will continue to gather data to learn more about its composition and trajectory. This information will contribute to our understanding of asteroids and their potential implications for our planet.

Sources:
– NASA
- Center for Near-Earth Object Study (CNEOS)

By Robert Andrew

zokhudzana Post

Science

Chitsanzo Chatsopano Chimawulula Kusuntha kwa Cilia Yogwirizanitsa Kuyendetsedwa ndi Madera a Border

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ma Satellite a Elon Musk a Starlink Amakhala ndi Zovuta pa Zakuthambo

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

NASA Yakhazikitsa Mphotho Yothandizira Space Tech Kulimbikitsa Kuyanjana ndi Kusiyanasiyana

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Munaphonya

Science

Chitsanzo Chatsopano Chimawulula Kusuntha kwa Cilia Yogwirizanitsa Kuyendetsedwa ndi Madera a Border

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ma Satellite a Elon Musk a Starlink Amakhala ndi Zovuta pa Zakuthambo

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Yakhazikitsa Mphotho Yothandizira Space Tech Kulimbikitsa Kuyanjana ndi Kusiyanasiyana

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA’s Psyche Mission Delayed, Set to Launch on October 12th

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments