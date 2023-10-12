City Life

DNA Yakale ya Ntchentche Za Zipatso

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 12, 2023
DNA Yakale ya Ntchentche Za Zipatso

Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Lund University have conducted a study analyzing the DNA of fruit flies from museum collections dating back 200 years. These fruit flies, known scientifically as Drosophila melanogaster, have been a key animal for genetic research for over a century. The flies were collected by naturalists in Europe between the early 1800s and the 1930s. The researchers were able to extract and analyze the DNA of these ancient flies, revealing new insights into their evolution.

The study found that the flies collected in the early 1800s were more genetically similar to present-day flies than those collected in the 1930s. This is likely due to the older flies being among the first arrivals in the region, leading to genetic drift and greater variation in the population. However, as time went on and the flies interbred with flies from other parts of Europe, their genetic uniqueness decreased.

The researchers also identified a handful of genes that showed signs of evolutionary pressure. One gene, Cyp6g1, was found to make the flies more resistant to the pesticide DDT, which was introduced in the 1940s. Another gene, Ahcy, played a role in the flies’ adaptation to cooler temperatures and shorter days in high-latitude environments.

The study demonstrates the value of museum collections for genetic research, as well as the importance of studying ancient DNA to understand the evolution of species. The fruit fly, with its short lifespan of 50 days, provides a unique opportunity to study the genetic changes that have occurred over thousands of generations.

Sources:
- Yunivesite ya Wisconsin-Madison
– Lund University

