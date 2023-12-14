Nkhani Yatsopano: Kuphulika Kwawailesi Yodabwitsa komanso Yosangalatsa

Fast radio bursts (FRBs), those enigmatic millisecond-long bursts of radio waves from deep space, have just gotten a little stranger. FRBs are a cosmic puzzle that have fascinated astronomers since their discovery in 2007. These intense bursts of energy can release as much power in a fraction of a second as the Sun generates in an entire year. However, their origin remains a mystery.

In a recent study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, scientists have made an intriguing discovery surrounding a repeating FRB dubbed FRB 20220912A. Using the Allen Telescope Array (ATA) of the California-based SETI Institute, researchers observed 35 bursts from this particular source over a span of two months.

The distinctive pattern observed in FRB 20220912A stands out from other known repeating FRBs. Each burst exhibited a noticeable drop in the center frequency, creating a “celestial slide whistle” effect. When the researchers converted the signals into audio using a xylophone, high notes corresponded to the start of the bursts, while low notes concluded the sequence.

The absence of a discernible pattern in the timing of each burst adds to the mystery surrounding FRBs. Previous research has identified patterns in some repeating FRBs, but FRB 20220912A seems to defy these expectations. According to Dr. Sofia Sheikh, the lead author of the study, the discovery of this new pattern in FRBs both confirms known properties and introduces new ones.

With each observation of an FRB, scientists gain new insights but also encounter more questions. Astronomers believe that magnetars, highly magnetized remnants of dead stars, may be one possible source of FRBs. However, collisions between dense neutron stars or white dwarfs have also been suggested as potential causes. The search for a comprehensive explanation of FRBs continues.

This study marks a significant milestone as it is the first to utilize the refurbished Allen Telescope Array. Ongoing upgrades to the array will enable astronomers not only to observe the behavior of FRBs across different frequencies but also to detect fainter signals, uncovering more secrets of these cosmic phenomena. In the words of Dr. Sheikh, “new telescopes with unique capabilities, like the ATA, can provide a new angle on outstanding mysteries in FRB science.”