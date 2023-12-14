Dominion Astrophysical Observatory Ikumana Ndi Zovuta Popereka Ndalama Maphunziro a Sayansi

The Dominion Astrophysical Observatory, located on a hillside in Saanich, has been a hub for Saturday night star parties and astronomical education for over a century. However, the observatory has faced funding challenges in recent years, impacting its outreach and educational programs.

The tradition of star parties at the observatory began in 1918 and quickly became a popular attraction, drawing tens of thousands of visitors in the 1930s. Unfortunately, the observatory’s activities were interrupted twice in its long history, during the Second World War and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite efforts to restore the observatory’s outreach programs, director Ben Doman expresses disappointment in the misconception that the observatory is closed, a sentiment often voiced by attendees of the Saanich Fair. In 2013, federal cutbacks led to the temporary closure of the Centre of the Universe visitors center, which affected school groups and limited public access to the observatory.

To address this issue, the Friends of the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory Society was created, aiming to reopen the visitors center and facilitate educational programs. The observatory, which operates on federal land with a no-cost lease, relies on grants, donations, and fundraisers. However, last year’s funding fell short, prompting the society to seek additional financial support.

One of the organization’s unique fundraising initiatives involves measuring donations in terms of trips around Pluto. Vice chair Amy Archer suggests that even one orbit would be appreciated, but multiple orbits would greatly benefit their mission.

The Dominion Astrophysical Observatory currently has one full-time staff position supported by dedicated volunteers, many of whom are retired science teachers. They have developed online materials and programs to connect young people with scientists and engage them in science projects. The observatory also collaborates with schools to integrate astronomy and physics into their curriculum.

Doman stresses the importance of funding school programs and ensuring they remain affordable for the community. Their goal is to continue supporting science education and inspiring the next generation of astronomers and physicists.

In conclusion, while the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory has a rich history and a commitment to education, its funding challenges pose obstacles to its outreach activities. Continued support and donations are crucial to maintaining and expanding the observatory’s educational initiatives for years to come.