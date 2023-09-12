Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Nyheter

Xbox Insider-programmedlemmer kan bli med i lukket betaversjon for festdyr

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
Xbox Insider-programmedlemmer kan bli med i lukket betaversjon for festdyr

Microsoft has announced that members of the Xbox Insider program will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta test for the upcoming multiplayer game, Party Animals. The closed beta will allow players to experience the party-themed game before its official launch next week.

Starting on Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific time, Xbox Insider members can apply for the closed beta by launching the Xbox Insider Hub app on their console. From there, they can select the Party Animals Playtest under Previews, and then join the beta. The closed beta will end on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:59 a.m. Pacific time.

Once accepted into the closed beta, participants will receive a notification on their Xbox console when the beta test begins. They can then navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub app and select Show in Store to download the beta client.

Party Animals offers players the opportunity to battle with or against friends in a variety of game modes. Players can choose from a diverse cast of adorable animals and compete to be the last one standing in this competitive brawler.

The official launch of Party Animals is scheduled for September 20, with availability on PC and Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. Preorders for the game can be made on the Xbox.com site.

kilder:
– Microsofts blogginnlegg

By Mampho Brescia

relaterte innlegg

Nyheter

Acer XV242F: En ny 540Hz spillskjerm kommer på markedet

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Nyheter

iPhone 15 Pro: Pris og tilgjengelighet

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Nyheter

Tim Cook: Den visjonære lederen tar Apple til nye høyder

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du bommet

Teknologi

Utforsk de spennende funksjonene til iOS 17 og macOS Sonoma

September 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

BGMI løser inn koder for 13. september: Få spennende belønninger for Battlegrounds Mobile India

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Acer XV242F: En ny 540Hz spillskjerm kommer på markedet

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

iPhone 15 Pro: Pris og tilgjengelighet

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer