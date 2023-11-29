Netflix tilbyr Grand Theft Auto Trilogy til abonnenter

Netflix members will soon be able to enjoy the iconic Grand Theft Auto trilogy without any additional cost. Starting December 14, 2023, the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available to Netflix subscribers through the Apple App Store, Google Play store, and the Netflix mobile app on compatible devices.

Fans of the series who are eager to dive into the action of Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition can pre-register today, ensuring they are ready to play as soon as the games become available.

While the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition faced initial bumps, the developers have been dedicated to addressing the issues promptly. Several updates have been released to resolve bugs, improve textures, and enhance overall performance.

In a recent review by IGN, the trilogy was described as a collection of “all-time classics,” albeit with some flaws in the remastering process. Despite the shortcomings, the games remain a treat for fans and newcomers alike.

In addition to the arrival of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy, December will bring even more excitement for fans, as Netflix plans to release the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

With the addition of these three beloved Grand Theft Auto games, Netflix’s gaming library will expand to offer over 80 titles to subscribers. All games in the library will be accessible without any advertisements, in-app purchases, or additional fees.

