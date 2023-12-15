A remarkable new species of “sea spider” has been discovered in the depths of the Ross Sea near Antarctica. Named Austropallene halanychi, this unique creature was brought to the surface in January 2013 during a trawl by the RVIB Nathaniel B. Palmer. The specimen, preserved in 95% ethanol, has now been classified as a brand-new species.

This sea spider stands out from its counterparts due to its relatively large claws, which resemble those of crabs. These chelifores, which serve as the creature’s small arms, have a distinctive feature: their claws close entirely with no visible space remaining between the fixed and movable fingers. Scientists identified this as a crucial characteristic that differentiates A. halanychi from other Austropallene species.

Measuring larger than an average sea spider, this intriguing creature boasts legs that span 1.2 inches. However, it is not the largest of its kind, as some sea spider species have legs that extend over two feet. These legs play multiple roles for A. halanychi: not only do they facilitate breathing, but they are also essential for mating.

The discovery of large reproductive organs in the captured specimen indicates that A. halanychi is female, carrying eggs ready for reproduction. This finding further supports the researchers’ belief that this sea spider is an entirely new species.

Sea spiders, which fall under the arthropod classification, are known for their segmented exoskeleton, jointed limbs, and chitin shell. With over 1,300 known species, they can be found in various regions worldwide. While sea spiders have been mistakenly associated with spiders and arachnids, they have distinct differences. One defining feature is their leg structure, with most species possessing four pairs of walking legs that can extend far beyond their bodies.

Sea spiders are primarily predators, feeding on a range of sea creatures such as sponges. They can even establish parasitic relationships with sea anemones, feeding by inserting their proboscis into their hosts. While their habitats vary, sea spiders are capable of surviving at considerable depths, including as low as 23,000 feet.

The discovery of Austropallene halanychi expands our knowledge of the biodiversity in the Antarctic waters. This enigmatic creature serves as a testament to the intriguing and diverse life forms that inhabit the depths of our oceans.