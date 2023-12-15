Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute lanserer Tele-ICU-tjenester i 2024

The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow is gearing up to introduce a tele-ICU service starting in January 2024. This initiative is being implemented to address the shortage of ICU beds at SGPGIMS and ensure that patients in mentee medical colleges receive quality care similar to that provided by the institute.

Prof R.K. Dhiman, the director of SGPGIMS, acknowledged that while the institute has been ranked as the third best among government medical education and patient care centers, they are determined to strive for the top position. To achieve this, SGPGIMS is actively working towards obtaining accreditations from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), while also fostering a culture of research.

The upcoming calendar year holds numerous new initiatives for the institute. Approval has been granted for the establishment of five new departments, including hepatology, medical oncology, infectious diseases, head and neck surgery, and pediatric endocrinology. Furthermore, the institute has plans to set up advanced pediatric and diabetes centers.

In the realm of cutting-edge medical technology, SGPGIMS has achieved remarkable milestones in robotic surgery. Prof Dhiman shared that they are now in the process of acquiring a gamma knife, capable of treating various cancerous and benign lesions.

While the institute continues to innovate, the director called upon the government for support. In particular, he highlighted the need for a public health center and a department of clinical pharmacology to facilitate awareness campaigns and conduct clinical trials.

With the launching of the tele-ICU service and the implementation of various upcoming initiatives, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences is taking proactive measures to enhance medical care and reinforce its position as a leading medical institution in India.