Oppo Reno 11-serien skal lanseres i Kina, og avslører prisdetaljer og nøkkelspesifikasjoner

The much-anticipated Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro are finally hitting the market in China on November 23. These flagship phones from Oppo have generated a lot of buzz and fans have eagerly awaited their release. Ahead of the official unveiling, the Oppo Reno 11 series phones made an appearance on the China Telecom website, revealing their prices and key specifications.

According to the listing on the China Telecom website, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, ensuring lightning-fast performance. Both models in the series are expected to run on the latest Android 14-based ColorOS 14, providing users with an enhanced and user-friendly experience.

In terms of camera capabilities, both the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. For those who love taking selfies, both models are expected to feature a 32-megapixel front shooter.

The Oppo Reno 11 is rumored to run on a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the Oppo Reno 11 Pro will have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. These specifications promise a smooth and seamless user experience, whether it’s multitasking or running demanding applications.

In terms of price, the Oppo Reno 11 is expected to be priced at CNY 2799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro, on the other hand, is listed with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. These competitive prices make the Oppo Reno 11 series an attractive choice for smartphone enthusiasts.

With its impressive specifications and competitive pricing, the Oppo Reno 11 series is set to make a splash in the Chinese market. Stay tuned for the official launch on November 23.

Spørsmål og svar

Q: What are the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 11 series?

A: The Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro are expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, respectively. They will both run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and have a triple rear camera setup.

Q: What are the expected prices of the Oppo Reno 11 series?

A: The Oppo Reno 11 is likely to be priced at CNY 2799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the Oppo Reno 11 Pro may cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Q: When will the Oppo Reno 11 series launch?

A: The Oppo Reno 11 series will launch in China on November 23.

Q: What are the color options for the Oppo Reno 11 series?

A: The upcoming Oppo Reno 11 series is expected to come in Fluorite blue, Moonstone, Turquoise, and Obsidian black color options, as per the official listing on the China Telecom website.