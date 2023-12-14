Microsoft is revolutionizing the gaming experience once again with its latest addition to cloud gaming. As of today, a vast library of Xbox titles is available to play on Meta Quest, eliminating the need for an Xbox console.

Owners of Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro can now subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate and gain access to the extensive collection of classic and modern Xbox games. While there is a small caveat of needing an additional controller due to the limited buttons on the Quest headset’s controllers, Microsoft has ensured compatibility with a wide range of supported controllers, including the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller from PlayStation.

By subscribing to Game Pass Ultimate, gamers can enjoy hundreds of titles, including popular games like the Assassin’s Creed collection, Doom series, Fallout collection, Gears of War, Halo, and many more. The virtual gaming experience on the Quest headset is truly immersive, with the display resembling a large, curved gaming monitor. Users have the flexibility to play in a fully virtual environment or overlay the virtual screen into their real-world setting using Quest’s full-color Passthrough feature.

An interesting advantage of this cloud gaming service is that no game installation is required. All games stream directly from the cloud, eliminating the need to clear up storage space on the Quest headset. Furthermore, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also access the games on Xbox consoles and PCs, providing multiple platforms to explore the extensive game library.

To get started, interested gamers can sign up for Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate and download the Xbox Cloud Gaming app from the Meta store. This marks a significant step towards a more accessible and immersive gaming future, where cloud gaming technology continues to push boundaries and redefine the way we play.