Apple introduserer iPhone 15 Pro med A17 Pro-brikke: raskere ytelse og Raytracing-evne

ByGabriel Botha

September 12, 2023
Apple has unveiled the latest addition to its iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro, featuring the powerful A17 Pro chip. This new Apple Silicon chip is manufactured using a cutting-edge 3 nanometer process and boasts an impressive 19 billion transistors. The A17 Pro chip not only delivers a 10% increase in performance for the high-performance cores but also showcases a remarkable 20% improvement in GPU performance. With these enhancements, the iPhone 15 Pro is set to maintain its position as the fastest smartphone in the market.

One of the major highlights of the A17 Pro chip is its ability to support hardware-accelerated raytracing, a feature previously only available in high-end gaming consoles and PCs. With this technology, the iPhone 15 Pro can deliver highly realistic lighting rendering in real-time, making it the first smartphone to achieve this level of graphical capability.

Furthermore, Apple has equipped the A17 Pro chip with a USB-3 controller, enabling data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps through the iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port. This represents a significant improvement compared to the older USB-2 speeds supported by the Lightning port, providing users with a faster and more efficient connection for transferring files and multimedia content.

The iPhone 15 Pro, powered by the A17 Pro chip, will be available for pre-order starting this Friday, with in-store sales commencing on September 22. As Apple continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, the iPhone 15 Pro promises to deliver an unparalleled user experience with its exceptional performance and cutting-edge features.

