Ny robust klokke tar på seg Apple Watch Ultra

Looking for a tough watch that can handle any harsh environment? Forget the smartwatches. The recently released Casio G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman might just be the perfect alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Designed for off-roading and outdoor adventures, the Mudman is built to withstand extreme conditions. With its super tough Carbon Core Guard structure and mud-resistant buttons, it’s ready to take on whatever you throw at it. Whether you’re driving a challenging off-road course or engaging in rugged activities, this watch is up for the task.

Det som skiller Mudman er dens holdbarhet og funksjonalitet. Den har ikke Bluetooth-tilkobling, men den kompenserer med funksjoner som en tolags LCD-skjerm og et digitalt kompass som automatisk oppdager magnetisk nord. Den måler også barometriske målinger, høyde og temperatur. I tillegg er den drevet av lys, noe som eliminerer behovet for lading.

Unlike the Apple Watch Ultra, the Mudman comes in three different colors: Rescue Orange, Military Green, and Tactical Black. It’s chunky, robust, and definitely stands out. It may not have all the smart features of a high-end smartwatch, but it’s half the price and offers the ruggedness you need for outdoor adventures.

Is the Mudman an Apple Watch Ultra alternative? Yes and no. While it may lack the advanced functionality and notifications of a smartwatch, it excels in terms of durability and reliability. It’s the perfect choice for those who want a tough, no-nonsense watch that can keep up with their active lifestyle.

So, if you’re planning your next outdoor escapade, consider strapping on the Mudman rather than your Apple Watch Ultra. It’s a stylish and reliable companion that won’t let you down.

Ofte stilte spørsmål (FAQ)

1. Is the Casio G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman compatible with smartphones?

Nei, Mudman har ikke Bluetooth-tilkobling og kan ikke pares med en smarttelefon.

2. Kan Mudman spore helse- og treningsaktiviteter?

Nei, Mudman har ikke helse- og treningssporingsfunksjoner.

3. Hvordan drives Mudman?

The Mudman is powered by light, eliminating the need for battery replacement or charging.

4. Har Mudman et kompass?

Yes, the Mudman features a digital compass that automatically detects magnetic north.

5. Is the Mudman suitable for swimming or diving?

Ja, Mudman er vannavstøtende og egnet for svømming, dykking og andre vannaktiviteter. Imidlertid har den en lavere vannmotstandsvurdering sammenlignet med dedikerte dykkerklokker.