Discover exciting new creatures in the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, Indigo Disk. One of these new additions is Magby, a lovable fire Pokémon from Generation 2. However, finding Magby and its evolutions may not be as easy as it seems. Don’t worry, though, because this guide will provide all the information you need.

Where to Find Magby in The Indigo Disk DLC

Magby can be encountered in two locations within the expansive Terrarium open world of The Indigo Disk DLC. The first place to look is in the yellow grass fields of the Savannah Biome. The second area is the Coastal Biome, where you can have better luck locating Magby if you explore the Torchlit Labyrinth caves instead of the open Savannah.

If you manage to find a Magby, you can evolve it into its two subsequent forms: Magmar and Magmortar. While evolving Magby into Magmar is relatively straightforward, evolving it into Magmortar requires meeting specific requirements in The Indigo Disk. Keep reading to learn more.

How to Evolve Magby into Magmar, Magmortar, and Obtain a Magmarizer

Before delving into the details, let’s examine Magby’s stats:

Type: Brann

HP: 45

Angrep: 75

Forsvar: 37

Sp.Attack: 70

Sp.Forsvar: 55

Hastighet: 83

Totalt: 365

As a Fire-type Pokémon, Magby is strong against Grass, Bug, Ice, and Steel types. However, it is weak against Ground, Rock, and Water, and its attacks are resisted by Dragon-types. Magby evolves into Magmar once it reaches level 30. Here are Magmar’s stats:

Type: Brann

Ability: Flame Body – 30% chance to burn the opponent if attacked with a physical move

HP: 65

Angrep: 95

Forsvar: 57

Sp.Attack: 100

Sp.Forsvar: 85

Hastighet: 93

Totalt: 495

To evolve Magmar into Magmortar, you need to trade it while it is holding a Magmarizer in the Indigo Disk DLC. The Magmarizer can be purchased for 250 BP at the Blueberry Academy’s School Store. BP stands for Blueberry Points, which you can earn by completing BBQ or Blueberry Quests—various challenges of different scales. Once traded, Magmar evolves into Magmortar with the following stats:

Type: Brann

Ability: Flame Body – 30% chance to burn the opponent if attacked with a physical move

HP: 75

Angrep: 95

Forsvar: 67

Sp.Attack: 125

Sp.Forsvar: 95

Hastighet: 83

Totalt: 540

With the Magmarizer requirement fulfilled, you can evolve your Magmar into Magmortar immediately after it evolves, assuming you have a friend to trade with. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch as part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass. Don’t forget to explore the full Pokédex to discover all the incredible creatures in this DLC.