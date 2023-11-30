Elon Musk uttrykker anger og bekrefter forpliktelse til å bekjempe hatytringer

In a recent interview, billionaire Elon Musk expressed regret over a controversial tweet he posted earlier this month, which agreed with an anti-Semitic post. Musk acknowledged that his tweet was a mistake and apologized for the offensive content. He emphasized that he is against antisemitism and anything that promotes hate and conflict.

Addressing the advertisers who had withdrawn from X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk firmly stated that they should not advertise on the platform and should not attempt to blackmail him. Although his language was colorful, Musk made it clear that he stood by his principles and would not pander to those who disagreed with him.

Musk also highlighted the importance of focusing on the quality of the products his companies produce, such as electric cars from Tesla and rockets from SpaceX. He urged people who may not like him personally to consider the positive impact his companies are making in various industries.

During the interview, Musk’s trip to Israel was brought up, and he clarified that it had been planned independently of the controversy surrounding his tweet. In Israel, Musk reiterated his commitment to combating antisemitism and any form of hate speech. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended Musk for his visit and expressed gratitude for his dedication to securing a better future.

While Musk’s comments sparked criticism and led to several major companies suspending their ads on X, it is important to note that his remarks in no way endorse antisemitism or hate speech. Musk’s contrition and commitment to fighting hate reflect the values he aims to uphold.

