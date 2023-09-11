Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Nyheter

Can AI Take Over Client Feedback?

ByGabriel Botha

September 11, 2023
Can AI Take Over Client Feedback?

Dentsu Creative has developed “The Artificial Client,” an AI experiment that provides feedback on creative work from three fictional client personas. The experiment, although more playful than serious, highlights the potential applications of AI in the industry. The agency suggests that AI can be used to test real creative work and uncover insights with virtual customer personas. Additionally, AI can be applied to design engaging branded experiences and assist customers in finding the right products. It can also be utilized to answer complex customer questions.

The Artificial Client combines various AI models, including InstructBLIP and Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API, to achieve capabilities not readily available with commonly used models. This ability to test, train, and combine AI models enables the agency to rapidly prototype and build AI products at scale. According to Dentsu Creative Amsterdam’s head of technology, Luke Vink, the purpose of The Artificial Client is to showcase the potential use cases of AI and demonstrate how brands can create a unique AI voice through relevant, branded AI assistants.

Boris Nihom, co-CEO of Dentsu Creative Amsterdam, emphasizes that while AI can be a valuable tool, it cannot replace the importance of a real client-agency relationship. The agency views AI prototypes as a means of testing the limits of current technology and enhancing the customer experience.

Overall, The Artificial Client serves as an entertaining demonstration of the possibilities AI offers in the creative industry. By harnessing the power of different AI models, brands can leverage AI to improve their creative processes and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

kilder:
– Dentsu Creative Amsterdam
– InstructBLIP
– Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API

By Gabriel Botha

relaterte innlegg

Nyheter

Ny iPhone 15 og Apple Watch utgitt av Apple

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Nyheter

Arbeider 5.3 dager: Kostnaden for iPhone 15 Pro i USA

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Nyheter

Acer XV242F: En ny 540Hz spillskjerm kommer på markedet

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du bommet

Teknologi

Slik forhåndsbestiller du iPhone 15: En komplett veiledning

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Ny iPhone 15 og Apple Watch utgitt av Apple

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Arbeider 5.3 dager: Kostnaden for iPhone 15 Pro i USA

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Utforsk de spennende funksjonene til iOS 17 og macOS Sonoma

September 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer