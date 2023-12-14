Instagram introduserer nye funksjoner for å bekjempe falske kontoer og spam

Instagram is taking steps to eliminate spam and fake accounts on its platform by introducing new features that allow users to filter follow requests and delete spammy tags. The social media giant aims to enhance user experience and maintain the authenticity of its user base.

One of the key features is the automatic filtering of follow requests from suspected spam or bot accounts into a separate inbox. Users can manually approve authentic requests while bulk deleting the rest, including existing followers that Instagram deems inauthentic. By segregating spam accounts, users can have a cleaner and more genuine follower list.

Additionally, Instagram is rolling out an option to bulk delete spammy tags. This feature enables users to remove unwanted tags that are prevalent on their posts. By doing so, users can have better control over the content associated with their account and ensure it aligns with Instagram’s guidelines.

To further assist users in maintaining a safe and authentic online presence, Instagram will also introduce in-app nudges that alert users when their posts violate platform guidelines. These prompts will serve as a helpful reminder to users to review their content and ensure compliance with community standards.

With these new features, Instagram aims to create a more secure and trustworthy environment for its users, reducing the presence of fake accounts and spam. By empowering users to filter and delete unwanted content, they can curate a personalized Instagram experience that reflects their true interests and connections.

Overall, Instagram’s efforts to combat fake accounts and spam are commendable. By prioritizing user experience and authenticity, the platform is taking important strides in maintaining the integrity of its user base and fostering a positive online community.