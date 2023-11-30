Bacterial Spores: Awakening the Genetic Memory System

Bacterial spores, like hibernating bears, have the remarkable ability to remain dormant for extended periods and then come back to life with an extraordinary genetic memory system. A groundbreaking study conducted at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has shed light on the evolutionary strategies of bacterial spores, offering valuable insights that could revolutionize fields such as microbiology, biotechnology, and medicine.

Bacterial spores are the most dormant form of bacteria, exhibiting minimal metabolic activity and reduced enzyme production. While chemical disinfectants can eliminate bacteria, they are powerless against spores. Only high-temperature sterilization under extreme pressures can destroy these remarkably resilient structures.

Led by Professor Sigal Ben Yehuda and her team at the Hebrew University, the research has uncovered a fascinating aspect of bacterial dormancy. The study unraveled the mechanisms that enable dormant bacterial spores to maintain and reactivate a long-lasting transcriptional program, effectively preserving a blueprint of genetic information during years of dormancy. This discovery not only enhances our understanding of bacterial survival in harsh conditions but also has far-reaching implications for various scientific and medical disciplines.

Spores serve as nature’s survival mechanism against adverse conditions, making bacterial spores among the longest-living cellular forms on Earth. They can be revived after millions of years of inactivity, as evidenced by their reanimation from 25- to 40-million-year-old amber and even a 250-million-year-old primary salt crystal.

The study, recently published in the journal Molecular Cell, revealed the existence of a central chromosomal domain within dormant spores. This domain houses core RNA polymerase (RNAP), which remains bound to specific intergenic promoter regions during dormancy. These regions exert control over genes essential for crucial cellular functions, including RNA and protein production.

Upon emergence from dormancy, the RNA polymerase inside these spores swiftly initiates the copying of vital genetic instructions and recruits the necessary components for gene expression activation. This process was also observed in disease-causing bacteria that form spores, suggesting a common strategy among various organisms to reinitiate functions following a period of dormancy.

The study further emphasized the vital role of spore DNA-compacting proteins in this process. Mutants lacking these proteins exhibited scattered RNA polymerase localization, leading to disorganized gene expression during germination. This highlights the importance of maintaining proper chromosomal structure to preserve the transcriptional program crucial for spore revival.

Professor Ben Yehuda noted that the research implies the structure of the spore chromosome is designed to preserve a blueprint for gene activity, with RNA polymerase paused in a standby mode, ready to resume gene expression when favorable conditions for revival arise. This mechanism may reach beyond bacteria and provide valuable insights into maintaining gene activity plans across various organisms that enter dormant life stages.

