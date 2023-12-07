New $100 Million Golf Course Development Planned in Aledo

Dallas-based golf club operator, Escalante Golf, is set to develop a cutting-edge golf course in Aledo, southwest of Fort Worth. The Kelly Ranch Golf Club, situated on a 240-acre site on U.S. Highway 377, aims to redefine the golfing experience in North Texas. The private 18-hole championship course will be part of the larger Kelly Ranch community, which includes plans for 2,500 homes. The development is estimated to cost $100 million.

Renowned for their exceptional golf course designs, Escalante Golf has partnered with Tripp Davis and Associates to create a course that will challenge and inspire players. The course will span 7,600 yards, taking advantage of the region’s rolling hills and elevation changes. The opening is scheduled for 2025.

Beyond the course itself, the Kelly Ranch Golf Club will feature a state-of-the-art 26-acre practice facility with a driving range, practice bunkers, and chipping and putting greens. The clubhouse will offer a golf shop, a restaurant, a bar, and an outdoor terrace offering breathtaking views of the course. In addition to the golf amenities, Escalante Golf is also developing an athletics and wellness club that will cater to fitness enthusiasts.

One unique aspect of the Kelly Ranch Golf Club is its exclusive focus on golf. The club aims to create an environment free from other distractions typically found at traditional country clubs. Jeff Kindred, Executive Vice President of Clubs & Resorts at Escalante Golf, emphasizes the appeal of an atmosphere dedicated solely to golf.

The wider Kelly Ranch community will consist of three gated neighborhoods with homes ranging from the $700,000s to over $10 million. Furthermore, plans are underway to develop the Shops at Kelly Ranch, a 65-acre retail and dining center, as well as a 50-acre office and medical complex.

Escalante Golf, founded in 1991, currently operates 22 golf courses and clubs across 13 states. In Texas, the company owns four golf clubs in the Houston area. The Kelly Ranch Golf Club sets the stage for a future of golfing excellence in Fort Worth and adds to the growing number of major golf developments in North Texas.