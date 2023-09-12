Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Teknologi

Square Enix kunngjør nye funksjoner for Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
Square Enix kunngjør nye funksjoner for Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Square Enix has revealed new details about the upcoming action RPG, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, releasing for the Nintendo Switch on September 28th. This game is based on the popular anime and manga series of the same name.

The game allows players to immerse themselves in the events of the anime as they take control of Dai and the Disciples of Avan in their battle against the Dark Army. In addition to the main story mode, Square Enix has announced two exciting features that will enhance the game’s replay value.

First, there is a post-game challenge mode where players can test their skills against stronger opponents and encounter “remixed” enemies and battles. This mode will provide an additional challenge for players who have completed the main story and are looking for more content.

The second feature is the Temple of Recollection, a dungeon run mode where players can strengthen their party’s skills and spells. In this mode, players will start at level 1 and have the opportunity to enhance their abilities as they progress through the temple.

If you’re interested in getting a physical copy of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, there is good news. Square Enix will be releasing a boxed version with full English support in Asia. Pre-orders are now available on sites like Playasia.

With these new features and the option for a physical release, fans of the Dragon Quest series and The Adventure of Dai will have even more reasons to look forward to this exciting game.

kilder:

– Nintendo Life

- Square Enix

By Mampho Brescia

relaterte innlegg

Teknologi

Slik forhåndsbestiller du iPhone 15: En komplett veiledning

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Utforsk de spennende funksjonene til iOS 17 og macOS Sonoma

September 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologi

BGMI løser inn koder for 13. september: Få spennende belønninger for Battlegrounds Mobile India

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

Du bommet

Teknologi

Slik forhåndsbestiller du iPhone 15: En komplett veiledning

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Ny iPhone 15 og Apple Watch utgitt av Apple

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Arbeider 5.3 dager: Kostnaden for iPhone 15 Pro i USA

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Utforsk de spennende funksjonene til iOS 17 og macOS Sonoma

September 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer