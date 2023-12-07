Summary: NASA is giving people around the world the opportunity to send their names on a mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa. The Europa Clipper mission, known as the “Message in a Bottle” campaign, allows individuals to be symbolically present on a spacecraft traveling billions of kilometers to one of the solar system’s most intriguing destinations. As the deadline for name submissions approaches, nearly 2 million names have already been submitted. These names will be etched on a silicon microchip using precision technology and will accompany a poem by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, creating a symbolic message in a bottle sent into space.

Title: Unlocking the Secrets of Europa: Webb Telescope Discovers Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon

Summary: The discovery of carbon dioxide on Jupiter’s moon Europa by the James Webb Space Telescope marks a significant milestone in our understanding of the moon’s environment and its potential to support life. The presence of carbon dioxide, originating from Europa’s subsurface ocean, indicates a chemical diversity that could be conducive to life. This finding, obtained through high-resolution spectra analysis, further enhances our knowledge of Europa and paves the way for future explorations. Although no evidence of water vapor plumes was detected during the observations, scientists remain open to the possibility of variability in these phenomena. The Webb Telescope’s discovery of carbon dioxide on Europa opens up new possibilities for understanding this enigmatic moon and its potential habitability.