Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Teknologi

Imponerende Star Fox Arwing-rekreasjon i Starfield

ByRobert Andrew

September 12, 2023
Imponerende Star Fox Arwing-rekreasjon i Starfield

A new and highly impressive spaceship recreation has emerged in Bethesda’s space RPG Starfield. Inspired by the beloved Star Fox series, social media user ‘BuckyArt1701’ has designed a custom ship based on the iconic Arwing. The official Starfield social media account even shared several screenshots of this remarkable creation.

Starfield brings together elements of classic Bethesda role-playing games with thrilling spaceship dogfights. The ability to customize your ship allows players to create unique and recognizable designs. Since its release, fans have already crafted ships inspired by Star Trek, Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, and The Expanse.

While the Star Fox series has not seen a new entry in quite some time, this Arwing recreation in Starfield allows fans to temporarily satisfy their desire for Fox McCloud’s intergalactic adventures. For those craving more space dogfights on the Nintendo Switch, revisiting classic Star Fox experiences through the Switch Online service is a great option.

Starfield has quickly become Bethesda’s most successful game launch to date, with over six million players joining the Constellation within its opening week. For more information about the game, including reviews and guides, visit our sibling website Pure Xbox.

What are your thoughts on this remarkable Arwing recreation in Starfield? Are you hoping for a new Star Fox game in the future? Share your opinions below.

kilder:

– Pure Xbox

– Xbox Twitter Account

By Robert Andrew

relaterte innlegg

Teknologi

Apple lanserer nye andregenerasjons AirPods Pro med forbedrede funksjoner

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Apple introduserer karbonnøytrale Apple Watches

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologi

Apple Home introduserer Grid Forecast: A Tool for Clean Energy Consumption

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du bommet

Teknologi

Apple lanserer nye andregenerasjons AirPods Pro med forbedrede funksjoner

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Apple introduserer karbonnøytrale Apple Watches

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Apple Home introduserer Grid Forecast: A Tool for Clean Energy Consumption

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Apple utnytter kunstig intelligens for å forbedre grunnleggende funksjoner i nye gadgets

September 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer