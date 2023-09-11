Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Teknologi

Qualcomm og Apple er enige om ny 5G-brikkeforsyningsavtale

ByGabriel Botha

September 11, 2023
Qualcomm og Apple er enige om ny 5G-brikkeforsyningsavtale

Qualcomm has announced a new agreement with Apple to supply 5G chips to the tech giant until at least 2026. This comes after a previous chip supply deal between the two companies in 2019, which marked the end of a long legal battle.

The forthcoming iPhone launch, expected to be unveiled this week, will be the final product introduced under the previous chip supply agreement. While specific financial details of the new agreement were not disclosed, Qualcomm emphasized that the terms are “similar” to their previous arrangement.

In addition to the chip supply deal, Qualcomm and Apple also have a patent licensing agreement that remains active until 2025, with the option for a two-year extension. This agreement ensures that Apple can continue using Qualcomm’s patented technology in their devices.

It is worth noting that Apple has been investing in developing its own modem technology. In 2019, the company acquired Intel’s modem unit for $1 billion. Although Apple’s roadmap for integrating its proprietary chips into their devices remains undisclosed, Qualcomm projects that only a fifth of Apple’s iPhones will incorporate their chips by 2026.

However, it is important to mention that Qualcomm’s projections regarding its partnership with Apple in the past have been conservative. In 2021, Qualcomm projected that none of the iPhone 14 models would feature their modems, but they were proven wrong when all models released last year actually had Qualcomm modems.

Overall, this new agreement between Qualcomm and Apple ensures a continued partnership in providing 5G technology for iPhones, while also allowing Apple the flexibility to develop its own modem technology in the future.

kilder:
- Qualcomm
- Eple

By Gabriel Botha

relaterte innlegg

Teknologi

Xbox lanserer ny Astral Purple trådløs kontroller

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Apple introduserer iPhone 15-serien med USB-C-lading og ny Apple Watch

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

A Journey into the Ultra Deep: Ember Sword's Next Playtest lover en oppslukende RPG-opplevelse

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du bommet

Nyheter

Tim Cook: Den visjonære lederen tar Apple til nye høyder

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Vi introduserer Ferrari KC23: A One-Off Track-Only Special

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Streamere som blir utestengt for innflytelse: Fordeler og ulemper, ifølge Amouranth

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Xbox lanserer ny Astral Purple trådløs kontroller

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer