Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Teknologi

Google Camera 9.0 Update bringer nye funksjoner til Pixel-telefoner

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Google Camera 9.0 Update bringer nye funksjoner til Pixel-telefoner

Google Camera app version 9.0 has been released with a new user interface and modes. Initially appearing on the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the update has now started making its way to other Pixel devices. However, it seems that the update requires Android 14, as it needs Android SDK 34 as a minimum requirement.

The update was shared on the Google News Telegram channel, along with an APK file that users can install on their Pixel phones. It should be noted that this update may only work on devices running the Android 14 Beta since the stable version of Android 14 is not yet available.

Some of the new features in Google Camera 9.0 include a switch to easily flip between photo and video modes, specific capture modes for each mode, quick settings accessed through swipe gestures, and a redesigned layout with flip-flopped gallery and selfie buttons. The update also introduces a new themed icon.

The version number for this update is 9.0.115.561695573.37. Based on the Android 14 requirement, it is likely that the official release of this camera update will coincide with the launch of the Pixel 8 or when stable Android 14 becomes available. It is not clear where this build originated from, but it is now available for download.

If you are interested in trying out the new Google Camera 9.0, you can download it using the link provided by the Google News Telegram channel.

Sources: Google News (Telegram)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterte innlegg

Teknologi

Apple introduserer neste generasjons iPhone med universell ladeport

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Apple lanserer ny iPhone-serie og Drops Lightning Port

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Apples lanseringshendelse i september: Inkrementelle oppdateringer til populære enheter

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du bommet

Vitenskap

Astronaut Loral O'Hara skal lanseres til den internasjonale romstasjonen

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Astronaut Frank Rubio og mannskap kommer tilbake til jorden etter år i verdensrommet

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Apple introduserer neste generasjons iPhone med universell ladeport

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Forhistorisk Apex Predator oppdaget: Møt Pampaphoneus Biccai

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer